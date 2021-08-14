HC Wainwright Trims Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Target Price to $170.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.89.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $83.59 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

