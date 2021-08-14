HC Wainwright Trims Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Target Price to $15.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPZM. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $552.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,335,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 376,331 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

