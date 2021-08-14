HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $0.93 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688 over the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of electroCore by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

