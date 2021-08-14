HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

