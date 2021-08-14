Hart Melanie Housey Sells 1,674 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pool stock opened at $485.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 160,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pool by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after buying an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $54,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

