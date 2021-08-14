Hart Melanie Housey Sells 1,674 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pool stock opened at $485.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 160,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pool by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after buying an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $54,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.