Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $300,589.50 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.
HRMY stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 153.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,682,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,948.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.