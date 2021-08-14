Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $300,589.50 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

HRMY stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 153.10.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,682,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,948.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.