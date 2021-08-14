Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

HRGLY remained flat at $$43.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

