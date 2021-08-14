Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,450

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HL. Barclays decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,486.50 ($19.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

