Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 19.06% from the company’s current price.

HLAG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.54 ($147.69).

HLAG opened at €216.20 ($254.35) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €188.16.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

