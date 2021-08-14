Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 47 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $409.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.05. The stock has a market cap of $386.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

