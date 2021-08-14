Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2,525.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $305.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $307.33.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

