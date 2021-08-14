Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $113,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 155.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $363.11 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

