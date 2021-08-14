Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. 3,301,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,084. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

