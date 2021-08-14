Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:HOFV remained flat at $$2.86 on Friday. 878,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,509,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.64.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,381.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 163.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.