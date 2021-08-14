Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:HOFV remained flat at $$2.86 on Friday. 878,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,509,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.64.
In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,381.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
