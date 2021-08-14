GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.