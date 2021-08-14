GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $188.43 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.