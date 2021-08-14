GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $215.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.