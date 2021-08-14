GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 16,483 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $303,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 51,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND opened at $53.65 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47.

