Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 69,839 shares.The stock last traded at $110.98 and had previously closed at $109.31.
PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
