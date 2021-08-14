Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 69,839 shares.The stock last traded at $110.98 and had previously closed at $109.31.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

