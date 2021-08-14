GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 8.6% on Disappointing Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price fell 8.6% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65. 129,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,064,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRWG. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

