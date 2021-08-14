Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.50 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

