Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.86

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and traded as high as $31.60. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 738 shares trading hands.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

