Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 317.19 ($4.14). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 316.80 ($4.14), with a volume of 612,736 shares.

GRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 297.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £295.80 ($386.46).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

