Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of GOSS opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $686.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,772,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 182.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 825,566 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 812,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

