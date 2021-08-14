Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $7,181,288.45 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

