Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth $101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth $187,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at $1,208,000.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

Shares of SAII stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.