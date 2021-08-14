Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of MSC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Get Studio City International alerts:

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.