Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSEU opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

