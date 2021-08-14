Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 9,400 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Evans Bancorp worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,292.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,191 shares of company stock valued at $199,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBN opened at $39.70 on Friday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

