Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,425 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $273,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.18. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

