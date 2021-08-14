Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 24,303 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 128.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 104,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC opened at $21.04 on Friday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

