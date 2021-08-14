GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 59.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $220,078.57 and $192.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006133 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000169 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.