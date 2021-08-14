Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 432.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 12.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 821,102 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.