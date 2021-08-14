Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Get Gogo alerts:

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gogo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gogo by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.