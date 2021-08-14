goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EHMEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

goeasy stock opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.07.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

