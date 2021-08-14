Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Plans Dividend of $2.31

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.3092 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of GTMEY stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Globe Telecom has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.17.
About Globe Telecom
