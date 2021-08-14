Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Plans Dividend of $2.31

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.3092 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GTMEY stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Globe Telecom has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.17.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

