Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 263.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.58. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,510 shares of company stock worth $123,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

