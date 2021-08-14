Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE:GIL opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.