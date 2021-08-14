Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $671.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 671 ($8.77) and last traded at GBX 659 ($8.61), with a volume of 4532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 657 ($8.58).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 79.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.