Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.