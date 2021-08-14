Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GEGYY stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

