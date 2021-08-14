GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Head to Head Review

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.53 $110.61 million $1.18 38.14 Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.52 billion 3.94 $387.28 million $0.92 46.17

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alfa Laval AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2.72% 7.46% 2.66% Alfa Laval AB (publ) 9.37% 12.63% 5.96%

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alfa Laval AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alfa Laval AB (publ) pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Alfa Laval AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) 0 5 4 0 2.44

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $370.00, suggesting a potential upside of 771.00%. Given Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alfa Laval AB (publ) is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alfa Laval AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers. The Food & Water segment is consist of decanters, food heat transfer, food systems, hygienic fluid handling and high speed separators. The Marine segment represents boiler and gas systems, marine separation and heat transfer equipment, and pumping systems. The Operation & Other segment covers the procurement, production and logistics as well as corporate overhead and non-core businesses. The company was founded by Gustaf de Laval and Oscar Lamm in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

