Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 131457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAU. Cormark raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56. The company has a market cap of C$253.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.30.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

