FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

