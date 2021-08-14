FY2022 EPS Estimates for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Decreased by DA Davidson

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.90.

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

SSB opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06. South State has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.12.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

