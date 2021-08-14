FY2022 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

HTBI opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $108,100.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 28,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 102.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.