FY2022 Earnings Forecast for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Issued By National Bank Financial

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$466.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.83 million.

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

