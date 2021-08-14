FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Raised by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.