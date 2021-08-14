FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Boosted by Analyst

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SFT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.63 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

