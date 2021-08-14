FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Reduced by Analyst

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.68). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 121,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,456.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 269,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,113,275.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 710,349 shares of company stock worth $11,044,789.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

